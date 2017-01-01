We're Hiring!

WHAT: Crayola Experience Job Fairs

WHEN: Every Thursday, 4 pm - 7 pm & every Saturday, 8:30 am - 1 pm (Jan. 4th - Jan. 27th)

WHERE: Crayola Experience Recruitment Center at The Shops at Willow Bend, 2nd level near Macy's

INFO: Please apply online prior to attending a job fair; click here to download our flyer

Interested in applying?

Click here and select "Search Openings"; then, choose the "Crayola Experience" division and set the state to "TX".

Now hiring for Admissions, Retail, EMT, Cash Office, Attractions, Food & Beverage, Custodial and Entertainment positions.